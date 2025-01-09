Elle Fanning spills the tea on hanging with Kylie Jenner at Golden Globes

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner may have found a new bestie in Elle Fanning after their time together at the Golden Globes!

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the National Board of Review gala, the 26-year-old Super 8 star gushed over time with her co-star Timothée Chalamet and the 27-year-old reality star.

Kylie coyly joined her boyfriend inside the Golden Globes but skipped the red carpet, which made her appearance even more of a surprise.

"It was fun," Elle said of her high-profile table at the show. "We had a good time, I will say that."

The Maleficent actor added, "Lots of selfies were taken, as you can see," alluding to the footage that The Kardashians star and Elle both shared on their respective Instagram pages.

Kylie showed off her fun night in a recent post, though she omitted photos with her boo, who was nominated for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.