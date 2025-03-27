Is Timothée Chalamet limiting his "cringey" PDA with Kylie Jenner?

Los Angeles, California - Here's the tea on Timothée Chalamet allegedly wanting to "protect" his A-list status by cutting back on his PDA with Kylie Jenner !

Will Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet (l) cut back on their PDA? © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Dune star's team has reportedly urged him to limit the excessive PDA with his girlfriend, which is causing fears for the Khy founder per The India Times.

Apparently, Kylie's worried that Timothée's taking his inner circle's advice as the Oscar-nominee looked uncomfortable at their BNP Paribas Open tennis match outing.

A source noted that the reality star is "genuinely worried he might just walk away."

But, the tipster tattled that Kylie's momager, Kris Jenner, is "in full mama bear mode, dreaming of a fairytale romance with her daughter and one of Hollywood's biggest heartthrobs."



Kimothée has been smooching it up during their string of public appearances, including the Oscars, the Golden Globes, and a few rare date nights.