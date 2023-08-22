Was Kylie Jenner behind Timothée Chalamet's thirst trap pics?

Los Angeles, California - Was Kylie Jenner the mystery photographer behind Timothée Chalamet's recent sexy snaps?

The 27-year-old Oscar-nominee got a little wet in his most recent Instagram post, where he teased fans with some shirtless action!

Timothée's drop first included an up-close shot of his dripping wet face and dark hair.

In the next pic, the Dune star was seen swimming in a stream, where users also got to see more of him shirtless.

He captioned the "thirst trap," "summer24!" leaving the location of the photoshoot a mystery.

But was the Kylie's Cosmetics mogul the mastermind behind the sexy shoot?

Despite false reports claiming that Kylie and Timothée had split, the rumored lovebirds are said to still be dating and keeping their relationship "low-key."

Kylie was recently seen living la dolce vita in Tuscany following her 26th birthday, but there's a good chance the Wonka star's latest snaps were taken before her trip.