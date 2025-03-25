Kylie Jenner flaunts bare-faced beauty in new beach snaps

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner gave fans a peek at her beachside vibes in a series of sultry snaps.

In a slideshow shared to Instagram on Monday, the 27-year-old ditched her usual high-glam for a bare face and bikinis on a recent vacay.

Kylie kicked off the post with a trademark selfie that featured a black bikini top, which later appeared in a mirror snap flaunting her signature curves.

Elsewhere in the post, the reality star shared some snaps of the ocean and footage from a rocky ride in what seemed to be a golf cart.

While Kylie didn't feature anyone else in the photos, fans were all naturally asking one thing: where is Timothée?

"We know he's there show us him," one fan wrote of Mr. Chalamet.

"[Timothée] took these photos, right?" another asked.

While Kylie and the 29-year-old actor have become increasingly more public with their romance, they have yet to share any snaps of one another on social media.

The two began dating back in 2023, and earlier this year, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul attended a number of award shows with Timothée, including the Golden Globes and the Oscars.