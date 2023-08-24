Kylie Jenner flaunts curves in teeny bikini during Tuscany vacation!
Tuscany, Italy - Kylie Jenner's Leo takover hasn't stopped as she shares even more footage from her lavish Tuscany vacay!
Color us jealous because the 26-year-old Kardashians star has cracked the code on how to properly end the summer!
On Wednesday, Kylie gave more glimpses into her birthday celebrations with a new photo dump she dropped on Instagram.
This time, the Kylie Cosmetics owner took a break from her "cottagecore" style with a teeny-string bikini.
Amid the carousel of snaps is a far-away glance at the beauty mogul's bathing suit that consisted of a cream-colored bustier bikini top and matching thong bottom.
The mom of two posed in front of a lake in the first pic, which was then followed by another look at Kylie's sexy swimwear.
The second snap revealed the reality star's cover-up, a plain pair of boot-cut blue jeans, which she rocked in a slung-low style around her waist.
The beauty magnate's fashionable snaps also have fans surmising that Timothée Chalamet could be behind Kylie's birthday footage.
Wouldn't that be something if the Dune star was in Italy all along?
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner