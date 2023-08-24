Kylie Jenner flaunts curves in teeny bikini during Tuscany vacation!

Tuscany, Italy - Kylie Jenner 's Leo takover hasn't stopped as she shares even more footage from her lavish Tuscany vacay!

Kylie Jenner showed off her curvy bottom in a sexy bikini set while enjoying her time in Tuscany. © Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

Color us jealous because the 26-year-old Kardashians star has cracked the code on how to properly end the summer!

On Wednesday, Kylie gave more glimpses into her birthday celebrations with a new photo dump she dropped on Instagram.

This time, the Kylie Cosmetics owner took a break from her "cottagecore" style with a teeny-string bikini.

Amid the carousel of snaps is a far-away glance at the beauty mogul's bathing suit that consisted of a cream-colored bustier bikini top and matching thong bottom.

The mom of two posed in front of a lake in the first pic, which was then followed by another look at Kylie's sexy swimwear.

The second snap revealed the reality star's cover-up, a plain pair of boot-cut blue jeans, which she rocked in a slung-low style around her waist.

The beauty magnate's fashionable snaps also have fans surmising that Timothée Chalamet could be behind Kylie's birthday footage.