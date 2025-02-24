Did Kylie Jenner join Timothée Chalamet at the SAG Awards?

Los Angeles, California - Timothée Chalamet took home the gold at this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards, but was Kylie Jenner by his side?

Kylie Jenner was absent at this year's SAG awards where Timothée Chalamet (l) won Best Actor for his role in the film, A Complete Unknown. © Collage: AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & IMAGO / Avalon.red

Unfortunately, the Khy founder didn't attend the yearly award ceremony with her boyfriend on Sunday.

But Timothée wasn't without a date as he attended the 2025 SAGs with his mom Nicole Flender.

The mother-son duo stunned with the Oscar nominee rocking a black leather suit with a neon green shirt underneath, while Flender looked gorgeous in a black dress.

The night was a big one for Timothée as he won the coveted honor of "Best Actor" for his role as Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown.

Kylie is currently grieving the unexpected passing of her longtime hairstylist – but we're sure she still supported her bf on his big night.



The Kardashians star appeared at several big award events with Timothée, including the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs, plus the Berlin Film Festival.