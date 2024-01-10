Selena Gomez breaks from social media after Golden Globes drama
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has announced another break from social media after going viral for rumored drama at the 2024 Golden Globes.
The 31-year-old star shared a new post on Tuesday revealing her choice to step back from social media in the days after the viral speculation.
"I'm off social for a while," Selena wrote over a photo of her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, playing with two children. "I'm focusing on what really matters."
The post came shortly after the Rare Beauty founder shot down rumors that she and Taylor Swift were gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at Sunday's awards ceremony.
While fan theories alleged that Selena was saying that the 26-year-old reality star barred her from taking a photo with Timothée, the Only Murders in the Building actor has now revealed what they were really chatting about.
"Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone['s] business," she commented on an Instagram post from E! News.
Timothée has also weighed in, clarifying his side of the story as he confirmed where he and Kylie stand with Selena.
Selena Gomez clarifies rumors over feud with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
The 27-year-old Dune star denied any beef with Selena when TMZ caught up with him on Monday, also refuting rumors that Kylie had any issues with the Disney alum.
This is far from the first time Selena has stepped back from social media, as she told fans she was deleting Instagram last November after facing controversy for her statements on the Israel-Gaza war.
The Single Soon artist previously delegated her Instagram profile to her assistant, opting not to post content herself due to the negative impact of the site on her mental health.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS