Zendaya does double duty with striking fashion for Dune: Part Two promo

Paris, France - Zendaya 's hot streak has continued with two more sensational looks on the Dune: Part Two press tour, this time bringing her impeccable style to the City of Love.

Zendaya attended two promotional events for Dune: Part Two in Paris, France on Monday. © Collage: IMAGO / Starface & Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

The 27-year-old made her latest promotional events into her very own Paris Fashion Week with two show-stopping looks on Monday.

Her first look actually came from the real Fashion Week shows held last month, as the daring white gown was showcased in Alaïa's fall 2024 runway show.

Zendaya kept her makeup and accessories minimal as she rocked the mind-bending look in front of the Eiffel Tower, pulling focus to the unique design.

The Euphoria actor was joined by co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, and Rebecca Ferguson for the photocall at Shangri La Hotel.

But the high fashion didn't end there, as Zendaya pulled out all the stops for her evening look at the red carpet premiere for the Dune: Part Two screening at Le Grand Rex.

Louis Vuitton was behind this custom two-piece ensemble, which featured a gold textured fabric and a dramatic oversized turtleneck.