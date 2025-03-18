Kylie Jenner raises eyebrows as she jokes about picking kids up from school in sexy 'fit

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner proved just how comfortable her new Khy collection is as she joked about picking her kids up from school in one of the line's sexy latex looks.

Kylie Jenner proved just how comfortable her new Khy collection is as she joked about picking her kids up from school in one of the line's sexy latex looks. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kyliejenner

In a TikTok shared on Monday, the 27-year-old dished on her fashion brand's new collab with Poster Girl, which features a number of skin-hugging latex dresses.

Kylie sported a plunging red gown as she answered questions about her "sexiest" line yet.

The beauty mogul emphasized that the collection's latex is deceptively comfortable, and she looked to highlight that point by listing all of the places one could wear the dresses.

From the "clerb" to business meetings, Kylie was convinced that the looks fit just about any setting – including the school pickup line.

"I would wear this outfit to pick up my kids from school," she said, referring to her daughter Stormi (7) and son Aire (3).

Though Kylie may have been exaggerating here, she's certainly no stranger to daring fashion choices.

Back in January, The Kardashians star hit the runway at Paris Fashion Week in an ultra-plunging bronze gown from Jean Paul Gaultier.