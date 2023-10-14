Kylie Jenner reportedly "concerned" about Timothée Chalamet romance

Los Angeles, California - Was Kylie Jenner 's romance with Timothée Chalamet plagued with issues in the beginning?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's romance was reportedly rocky at the beginning. © Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Though "Kimothée" is still going strong, there's new talk that the lovebirds may have had some troubles in the early stages of their relationship, which supposedly began in early 2023.

Per OK! Magazine, Kylie had some concerns while she and the Dune star were getting to know each other better.

"She was concerned that her lifestyle would scare him off in the beginning," an insider spilled to the site.

"She's beyond rich, famous, and has two kids. She knows there is a lot that comes along with dating her!"

But another source suggested that the Wonka actor isn't fazed by The Kardashians star's immense fame.

"He's not intimidated by Kylie's empire," the second insider said, adding, "They're both so busy with work that when they come together, it's just a good time."

Whether there were in concerns in the beginning, the two definitely seem to be into their relationship!