Kylie Jenner reportedly "concerned" about Timothée Chalamet romance

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still going strong amid their surprising romance but word has it that the two may have had a rocky start!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Was Kylie Jenner's romance with Timothée Chalamet plagued with issues in the beginning?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's romance was reportedly rocky at the beginning.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's romance was reportedly rocky at the beginning.  © Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Though "Kimothée" is still going strong, there's new talk that the lovebirds may have had some troubles in the early stages of their relationship, which supposedly began in early 2023.

Per OK! Magazine, Kylie had some concerns while she and the Dune star were getting to know each other better.

"She was concerned that her lifestyle would scare him off in the beginning," an insider spilled to the site.

Kanye West's big plans for comeback in Italy reportedly dashed
Kanye West Kanye West's big plans for comeback in Italy reportedly dashed

"She's beyond rich, famous, and has two kids. She knows there is a lot that comes along with dating her!"

But another source suggested that the Wonka actor isn't fazed by The Kardashians star's immense fame.

"He's not intimidated by Kylie's empire," the second insider said, adding, "They're both so busy with work that when they come together, it's just a good time."

Whether there were in concerns in the beginning, the two definitely seem to be into their relationship!

Kylie and Timothée went global with their romance when they were spotted in Paris during Fashion Week after officially going public at Beyoncé's LA concert.

Cover photo: Collage: SARAH STIER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

More on Kylie Jenner: