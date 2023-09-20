Why Kylie Jenner now feels "comfortable" displaying PDA with Timothée Chalamet

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's romance could be the real thing, per the latest gossip about the pair!

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have not been shy about PDA since going public with their romance earlier this month. © Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Following Kimothée's PDA fest at Beyoncé's LA concert and the US Open, some have speculated that the moments were staged by the lovebirds.

Now, according to ET, a Kylie insider dished that The Kardashians star "felt comfortable stepping out with Timothée."

The source continued that the beauty mogul "is confident and secure in their relationship" and that she "feels like she can be herself with him" and she "really likes that."

Additionally, Kylie and the Wonka star, who first sparked dating rumors earlier this year, reportedly "also connect on a deep level."

"Timothée is also a family man, and they relate to each other about that. Kylie's friends and family think Timothée is great and love seeing her happy," the insider added.

Meanwhile, TMZ caught up with the Dune actor and was asked some Kylie-related questions.