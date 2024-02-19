Kylie Jenner slammed by fans over lux viral TikTok: "What a waste!"
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner was raised in a famous family that have taken pride in their conspicuous consumption. But is the Kylie Cosmetics founder's latest TikTok out of touch? Many fans think so.
Kylie star posted a TikTok video on Saturday, captioned simply, "Day in the life."
So what does a hyper-rich member of the modern glitterati do in a day, you might ask?
Well, The Kardashians star's schedule included a workout, a professional photoshoot, and jet-setting in a private plane with her sister Kendall Jenner.
The star's luxurious house was featured in the clips as she drank coffee in bed, brushed her teeth in a cavernous bathroom, and chose which of her numerous cars to take to her photoshoot.
After the glam shoot, Kylie was joined on the private jet by Kendall and a friend before the group went out for shots, appearing to party the night away.
Fans give Kylie Jenner a penny for their thoughts in TikTok comments
Fans were apparently not on board with the flaunting TikTok.
"Oh to live like Kylie Jenner," one commenter wrote.
"What a waste!" slammed another.
"I wanna be rich," a third piped in with a string of crying emojis.
Kylie, who took the number one spot on Forbes' list of Richest Self-Made Women under 40 last year at an estimated net worth of over $680 million, has long been criticized for not actually being "self-made" at all in light of her rich and famous family.
Granted, her older sister Kim Kardashian is reportedly worth over $1.2 billion.
Between Kendall's Pepsi commercial debacle and Kim's unwavering support for the problematic brand Balenciaga, Kylie being out of touch is on-brand, and par for the course for the Kar-Jenners.
What do you think: Is Kylie Jenner out of touch in showing off her level of wealth?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kyliejenner