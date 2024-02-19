Kylie Jenner slammed by fans over lux viral TikTok: "What a waste!"

Kylie Jenner was raised in the Kardashian family, who have taken pride in their conspicuous consumption. But is the Kylie Cosmetics founder's TikTok too much?

By Steffi Feldman

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner was raised in a famous family that have taken pride in their conspicuous consumption. But is the Kylie Cosmetics founder's latest TikTok out of touch? Many fans think so.

Kylie Jenner has upset her fans, who believe her latest TikTok is showing off and out of touch.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kyliejenner

Kylie star posted a TikTok video on Saturday, captioned simply, "Day in the life."

So what does a hyper-rich member of the modern glitterati do in a day, you might ask?

Well, The Kardashians star's schedule included a workout, a professional photoshoot, and jet-setting in a private plane with her sister Kendall Jenner.

The star's luxurious house was featured in the clips as she drank coffee in bed, brushed her teeth in a cavernous bathroom, and chose which of her numerous cars to take to her photoshoot.

After the glam shoot, Kylie was joined on the private jet by Kendall and a friend before the group went out for shots, appearing to party the night away.

Fans give Kylie Jenner a penny for their thoughts in TikTok comments

After a glam photoshoot, Kylie Jenner was joined on a private jet by Kendall Jenner and a friend before the group went out for shots, appearing to party the night away.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kyliejenner

Fans were apparently not on board with the flaunting TikTok.

"Oh to live like Kylie Jenner," one commenter wrote.

"What a waste!" slammed another.

"I wanna be rich," a third piped in with a string of crying emojis.

Kylie, who took the number one spot on Forbes' list of Richest Self-Made Women under 40 last year at an estimated net worth of over $680 million, has long been criticized for not actually being "self-made" at all in light of her rich and famous family.

Granted, her older sister Kim Kardashian is reportedly worth over $1.2 billion.

Between Kendall's Pepsi commercial debacle and Kim's unwavering support for the problematic brand Balenciaga, Kylie being out of touch is on-brand, and par for the course for the Kar-Jenners.

What do you think: Is Kylie Jenner out of touch in showing off her level of wealth?

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kyliejenner

