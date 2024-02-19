Kylie Jenner slammed by fans over lux viral TikTok: "What a waste!"

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner was raised in a famous family that have taken pride in their conspicuous consumption. But is the Kylie Cosmetics founder's latest TikTok out of touch? Many fans think so.

Kylie Jenner has upset her fans, who believe her latest TikTok is showing off and out of touch. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kyliejenner

Kylie star posted a TikTok video on Saturday, captioned simply, "Day in the life."

So what does a hyper-rich member of the modern glitterati do in a day, you might ask?

Well, The Kardashians star's schedule included a workout, a professional photoshoot, and jet-setting in a private plane with her sister Kendall Jenner.

The star's luxurious house was featured in the clips as she drank coffee in bed, brushed her teeth in a cavernous bathroom, and chose which of her numerous cars to take to her photoshoot.

After the glam shoot, Kylie was joined on the private jet by Kendall and a friend before the group went out for shots, appearing to party the night away.