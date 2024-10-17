Will Kylie Jenner make surprise appearance at Food Network's Food & Wine festival?

New York, New York - Kylie Jenner is set to make a tasty appearance at Food Network's annual festival!

Kylie Jenner has something yummy in store for fans who will be at this year's Food Network's Food & Wine festival. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

An insider has let slip to Page Six that the 26-year-old Khy founder will make a surprise appearance at this year's New York City Wine & Food Festival.

Much like her recent appearance at Coperni's Show during Paris Fashion Week, Kylie will reportedly close out the annual festival at the Grand Tasting event on Sunday in Brooklyn.

The fashion mogul will be promoting her vodka soda line, Sprinter, the tipster tattled, adding, "She will be at the Sprinter activation sampling her product and giving beverages to fans."

Vodka and food – who can say no to that?

The site also teased that A-listers such as 50 Cent and Blake Lively may also pop up at the foodie event.

And since Kylie was just spotted having a cozy date night with her boo, Timothée Chalamet, in the Big Apple, the Wonka star could make an appearance too!