LeBron James shares advice for Caitlin Clark amid WNBA adjustment

Los Angeles, California - With LeBron James ' words in her mind, Caitlin Clark can certainly overcome the challenges of her WNBA adjustment.

LeBron James (l.) has shared valuable advice for Caitlin Clark, emphasizing the importance of maintaining focus while navigating newfound fame and high expectations. © Collage: RONALD MARTINEZ & Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The NBA legend recently shared valuable advice for the WNBA No. 1 overall pick on his Mind the Game podcast, emphasizing the importance of focus and humility in navigating her newfound fame and high expectations.

"Be a horse, man," James advised. "Put your blinders on, go to work, show up to work, punch your clock in, prepare yourself, work on your game, work on your craft."

James stressed the need for Clark to stay dedicated and maintain a strong work ethic, encouraging her to concentrate on her development and performance.

He highlighted the significance of learning from veteran players and keeping a low profile initially.

"Kind of keep your mouth shut and just learn from the vets. When they ask, voice your opinion if they want your opinion early because everybody is looking for you to say anything, and they're gonna splice it and cut it and make it a negative thing."