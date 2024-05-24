LeBron James shares advice for Caitlin Clark amid WNBA adjustment
Los Angeles, California - With LeBron James' words in her mind, Caitlin Clark can certainly overcome the challenges of her WNBA adjustment.
The NBA legend recently shared valuable advice for the WNBA No. 1 overall pick on his Mind the Game podcast, emphasizing the importance of focus and humility in navigating her newfound fame and high expectations.
"Be a horse, man," James advised. "Put your blinders on, go to work, show up to work, punch your clock in, prepare yourself, work on your game, work on your craft."
James stressed the need for Clark to stay dedicated and maintain a strong work ethic, encouraging her to concentrate on her development and performance.
He highlighted the significance of learning from veteran players and keeping a low profile initially.
"Kind of keep your mouth shut and just learn from the vets. When they ask, voice your opinion if they want your opinion early because everybody is looking for you to say anything, and they're gonna splice it and cut it and make it a negative thing."
LeBron James praises Caitlin Clark for bringing visibility to WNBA
James praised Clark for bringing increased visibility to women's basketball, noting the growing interest and viewership she has generated.
He highlighted a recent milestone for Clark and her team: flying private for the first time.
James emphasized that such achievements should be celebrated as they reflect the progress and recognition women's sports are gaining.
The Los Angeles Lakers star's words of wisdom are a testament to his own successful career and understanding of the pressures that come with being in the spotlight.
Caitlin Clark's journey is just beginning, and with LeBron James' advice in her arsenal, she is poised to navigate the challenges and triumphs that lie ahead.
Cover photo: Collage: RONALD MARTINEZ & Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP