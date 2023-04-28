Lizzo caps off epic birthday with a TikTok threat and monster-sized shoutout
Lizzo celebrated her birthday with an epic bash, capped off by a very special someone – ahem – monster!
It's About Damn Time for Lizzo's birthday!
The pop star shared scenes of fun-filled festivities as she turned 35 on Thursday, complete with a TikTok dare and a monster-sized wish.
In her Instagram stories, the birthday girl was seen surrounded by family, friends, and her boyfriend Myke Wright at a dinner party.
Scenes showed Lizzo partying and taking shots with her guests at the room's private bar.
"B***h I'm drunk and fine," she wrote.
The event included a brass band that played for the group, and Lizzo blowing out the candles on a giant cake with a gold-framed photo of her face on it.
"Officially in my 'They Don’t Deserve Me Era'…" she captioned a shot of herself in a slinky blue dress with matching nails.
The color was fitting, as it matched a special someone who capped off Lizzo's big day: Cookie Monster! The Sesame Street legend sent Lizzo a personalized birthday video, which she shared with her millions of fans.
"I NEED YALL TO KNOW… COOKIE MONSTER WISHED ME A HAPPY BIRTHDAY YALL," she wrote.
"You are so special, wonderful, and kind, and it's your birthday, so I hope you're feelin' 'Good As– cookies!'" the blue monster said, before devouring a mouthful of cookies in his signature style.
Sesame Street clearly has a place in Lizzo's heart. She appeared in clips playing a cookie flute with Elmo and Cookie Monster earlier this year, and brought the red monster and another character Abby out on tour with her earlier this week.
Lizzo ups the birthday game on TikTok with a threat to fans
Lizzo also upped her ever-growing self-love with a cheeky birthday message on TikTok – and a threat to quit the game!
"IF 26.9 MILLION PEOPLE DONT WISH ME HAPPY BIRTHDAY IM QUITTING," she wrote in a TikTok video posted Thursday. It looks like 47,000 have in the comments so far... so the jury's out.
It's unclear exactly where Lizzo's dinner party was held, as Lizzo is in the middle of the North American leg of her tour. She played in Memphis the night before her birthday as one of several iconic Tennessee stops, and now has time for a b-day vacation week before her next stop in Montreal on May 4.
Earlier this year she toured in Europe, and will cap off her US dates headlining Gov Ball music festival in New York City in June.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/instagram/lizzobeeating