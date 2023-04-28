Lizzo caps off epic birthday with a TikTok threat and monster-sized shoutout

Lizzo celebrated her birthday with an epic bash, capped off by a very special someone – ahem – monster!

Lizzo celebrated her 35th birthday in style, and wearing a "Cookie Monster" shade of blue! © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/lizzobeeating

It's About Damn Time for Lizzo's birthday!

The pop star shared scenes of fun-filled festivities as she turned 35 on Thursday, complete with a TikTok dare and a monster-sized wish.

In her Instagram stories, the birthday girl was seen surrounded by family, friends, and her boyfriend Myke Wright at a dinner party.

Scenes showed Lizzo partying and taking shots with her guests at the room's private bar.

"B***h I'm drunk and fine," she wrote.

The event included a brass band that played for the group, and Lizzo blowing out the candles on a giant cake with a gold-framed photo of her face on it.

"Officially in my 'They Don’t Deserve Me Era'…" she captioned a shot of herself in a slinky blue dress with matching nails.

The color was fitting, as it matched a special someone who capped off Lizzo's big day: Cookie Monster! The Sesame Street legend sent Lizzo a personalized birthday video, which she shared with her millions of fans.

"I NEED YALL TO KNOW… COOKIE MONSTER WISHED ME A HAPPY BIRTHDAY YALL," she wrote.

"You are so special, wonderful, and kind, and it's your birthday, so I hope you're feelin' 'Good As– cookies!'" the blue monster said, before devouring a mouthful of cookies in his signature style.

Sesame Street clearly has a place in Lizzo's heart. She appeared in clips playing a cookie flute with Elmo and Cookie Monster earlier this year, and brought the red monster and another character Abby out on tour with her earlier this week.