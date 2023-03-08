Lizzo's sweet Eiffel Tower clip makes TikTok swoon – and a bit confused
Paris, France - TikTok is all about Lizzo's posts from Paris. But a new clip of her slow dancing under the glow of the Eiffel Tower has everyone celebrating, even if there's been debate over who the faceless figure she's with is.
The About Damn Time artist has been living it up on her big European tour, and she's been taking us all along for the wild ride with her behind-the-scenes posts.
TikTok is now living for one of her latest clips featuring Lizzo dancing in the city of love with someone tall, dark, and handsome under the sparkling lights of the Eiffel Tower.
The adorable video has a whopping 9.1 million views and counting after a mere day online. TikTok users are gushing over the celeb's happiness in the comments section.
"You deserve all the love and happiness in the world," wrote one.
But there also seems to be some confusion, as not everyone is sure about who the Juice singer is sharing that perfect view with.
Who is Lizzo is with under the Eiffel Tower with?
TikTokers have taken to the comment section and seem to be puzzled as to who Lizzo is standing under the iconic landmark with. The dancer next to Lizzo's face is never revealed.
Some claim she's with 24-year-old singer Steve Lacy, while others are convinced she's with Rick Owens. A few even thought she was slow dancing with her celeb crush Chris Evans.
Yet many more believe Lizzo is enjoying the breathtaking view with her boyfriend, comedian Myke Wright, who accompanied the star to the Grammys last month.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/lizzo