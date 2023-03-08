Lizzo's sweet Eiffel Tower clip makes TikTok swoon – and a bit confused

Paris, France - TikTok is all about Lizzo's posts from Paris . But a new clip of her slow dancing under the glow of the Eiffel Tower has everyone celebrating, even if there's been debate over who the faceless figure she's with is.

Lizzo (34) and her boyfriend Myke Wright (35) dancing under the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/lizzo

The About Damn Time artist has been living it up on her big European tour, and she's been taking us all along for the wild ride with her behind-the-scenes posts.

TikTok is now living for one of her latest clips featuring Lizzo dancing in the city of love with someone tall, dark, and handsome under the sparkling lights of the Eiffel Tower.

The adorable video has a whopping 9.1 million views and counting after a mere day online. TikTok users are gushing over the celeb's happiness in the comments section.

"You deserve all the love and happiness in the world," wrote one.

But there also seems to be some confusion, as not everyone is sure about who the Juice singer is sharing that perfect view with.