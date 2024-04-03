Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly working on their relationship?

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly working on their highly-publicized romance despite ending their engagement.

Megan Fox (r.) and Machine Gun Kelly are allegedly still together and working on their romance amid calling off their engagement. © PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Tuesday evening, a source spilled to ET that the 37-year-old actor and the 33-year-old rapper are taking some time apart, but they are still together and working on their relationship.

The tea comes after Megan's bombshell Call Her Daddy interview, where she confirmed that the"soulmates" are no longer engaged.

Still, the insider dished, "Megan and MGK's relationship is up and down. Right now, they are taking some space, but things could easily change."

"They are still together as a couple and trying to figure things out. MGK is very in love with Megan, so he does his best to keep her happy and lets her take the lead," he added.

Previously, it was reported that MGK "supported" the Transformers star's shocking interview, though it was also alleged that the pair aren't living together.