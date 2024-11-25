Megan Fox flaunts growing baby bump in eye-catching sheer dress

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox was spotted flaunting her baby bump in some sultry festive fashion over the weekend!

She's got that holiday glow!

The 38-year-old, who's currently expecting her fourth child, turned heads at Revolve's Holiday Shop at the Grove, per TMZ.

Her eye-catching look consisted of a sheer burgundy turtleneck dress paired with a matching bra and thong, showcasing her growing bump.

To add a touch of warmth, she layered a long leather trench coat over the ensemble.

Megan and rapper Machine Gun Kelly announced their baby news earlier this month, revealing that the Transformers star was already four to five months pregnant at the time.

While both have children from previous relationships, this will be their first baby together.