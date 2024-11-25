Megan Fox flaunts growing baby bump in eye-catching sheer dress
Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox was spotted flaunting her baby bump in some sultry festive fashion over the weekend!
She's got that holiday glow!
The 38-year-old, who's currently expecting her fourth child, turned heads at Revolve's Holiday Shop at the Grove, per TMZ.
Her eye-catching look consisted of a sheer burgundy turtleneck dress paired with a matching bra and thong, showcasing her growing bump.
To add a touch of warmth, she layered a long leather trench coat over the ensemble.
Megan and rapper Machine Gun Kelly announced their baby news earlier this month, revealing that the Transformers star was already four to five months pregnant at the time.
While both have children from previous relationships, this will be their first baby together.
Megan Fox flaunts baby bump amid fourth pregnancy
Back in July, the two seemingly hinted at a pregnancy in MGK's Lonely Road music video, where Megan made an appearance with a fake baby bump.
The self-proclaimed "twin flames" are expecting to welcome their bundle of joy in March 2025.
Since sharing the news, the Jennifer's Body actor has embraced her changing body with her fashion choices.
She was recently seen in a photo shoot featuring black lace lingerie for GQ's Men of the Year 2024 party at the Chateau Marmont.
Megan also showcased her bump in her viral pregnancy announcement post, where black paint covered her entire body as she posed nude.
Cover photo: Collage: Amy Sussman & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP