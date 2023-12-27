Megan Fox leaves little to the imagination at Karashian-Jenner Christmas bash with Machine Gun Kelly

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox was in attendance for the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve soirée, and she definitely dressed to impress!

Megan Fox channeled her inner-Marilyn Monroe at the Kar-Jenner's annual Christmas Eve bash. © screenshot/instagram/meganfox

The 37-year-old Transformers star wasn't afraid to show a little skin at this year's A-list bash.

Megan fashionably pulled up to the shindig on Sunday with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly in a sexy Mirror Palais corset gown.

The creamy dress was laced from the bodice to her legs and included pink pinstripes and ribbons weaving throughout.

The Pretty Boys are Poisonous author's sultry fit featured a peek-a-boo effect that highlighted a nude bodysuit underneath and her stunning figure.

She completed the look with a long silver necklace, matching drop earrings, and styled her fiery red locks into a chic updo with strands falling at the side.

Dare we say that Megan's look beat the Kar-Jenners' black and gold glam?

The party's theme seemed to be Old Hollywood, since many guests donned furs and embellished gowns giving vintage vibes.

Kim Kardashian, who was this year's hostess, slayed in a light blue and silver gown with fur and silk details, while her sister Kourtney Kardashian made her first post-pregnancy appearance in a long fur coat.