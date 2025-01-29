Machine Gun Kelly drops cryptic response to rumors he and Megan Fox aren't speaking

Los Angeles, California - Machine Gun Kelly has shared a cryptic new post appearing to address the chatter that he and Megan Fox are no longer speaking.

Machine Gun Kelly (r.) has shared a cryptic new post appearing to address the chatter that he and Megan Fox are no longer speaking. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch

On Tuesday, TMZ claimed that the former flames are not talking to each other as Megan prepares to give birth to their first baby – reportedly a girl.

Shortly after the report made headlines, MGK took to his Instagram with a seeming response to the claims.

"how can 'sources say' when the sources haven't said anything," the 34-year-old rapper captioned a slideshow of photos putting his dramatic blackout tattoos on display.

MGK and the 38-year-old actor called it quits back in December, but neither has commented publicly on the split.

The celebs have become notorious for a cycle of breaking up and getting back together, but insiders have alleged Megan is finally done with the relationship this time.

Another recent report alleged that the Jennifer's Body star plans to seek full custody of their little one, but she doesn't want to keep MGK out of the baby's life completely.

"She loves the relationship he has with his older daughter and would never try to deprive him of that with their daughter," an insider claimed.