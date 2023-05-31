Megan Thee Stallion spotted with soccer star amid Pardison Fontaine split rumors

Lake Como, Italy - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has sparked split rumors with her boo Pardison Fontai after it's been alleged she's dating someone new.

Did Megan Thee Stallion (r) and Pardison Fontaine split? © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Hold up! Is the Pardi really over?

Over the weekend, the 28-year-old Savage rapper had the streets talking after she was spotted in Italy attending a wedding with Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku. The outing comes after she was seen attending Beyoncé's concert in Paris on Friday night alongside Jay-Z.

Lukaku and Meg were guests at his teammate Lautaro Martinez's nuptials and per viral pics, the two displayed some subtle PDA.

In a few snaps, Meg and Lukaku were seen close together throughout the celebration, hand-in-hand and holding on to each other.

Needless to say, the outing has sparked a lot of questions about her relationship with Fontaine.