Megan Thee Stallion spotted with soccer star amid Pardison Fontaine split rumors
Lake Como, Italy - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has sparked split rumors with her boo Pardison Fontai after it's been alleged she's dating someone new.
Hold up! Is the Pardi really over?
Over the weekend, the 28-year-old Savage rapper had the streets talking after she was spotted in Italy attending a wedding with Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku. The outing comes after she was seen attending Beyoncé's concert in Paris on Friday night alongside Jay-Z.
Lukaku and Meg were guests at his teammate Lautaro Martinez's nuptials and per viral pics, the two displayed some subtle PDA.
In a few snaps, Meg and Lukaku were seen close together throughout the celebration, hand-in-hand and holding on to each other.
Needless to say, the outing has sparked a lot of questions about her relationship with Fontaine.
Did Meg Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine split?
The new pics are puzzling, since neither Meg nor Fontaine have confirmed or denied their breakup rumors.
Also, Fontaine was also a huge support to Meg during the Tory Lanez shooting trial in December, which ended with the latter being found guilty of shooting her with a semiautomatic firearm and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.
So what went wrong with the fan-favorite hip-hop couple?
The supposed exes began dating in 2020 when they worked together on the remix for her track Savage, which also features Beyoncé.
The WAP rapper confirmed her relationship with the 33-year-old artist on Instagram Live in February 2021.
Yet it seems both Meg and Fontaine have now wiped their respective social media pages clean of one another, further hinting that they have indeed called it quits!
Cover photo: EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP