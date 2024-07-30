Megan Thee Stallion is supporting Kamala Harris with a special performance!

Atlanta, Georgia - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is set to join Kamala Harris at her rally in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday. Instagram fans had mixed responses to Meg's support for Harris, however.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion (r.) is set to join Kamala Harris (l.) at her rally in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday. © Collage: Stephanie Scarbrough / POOL / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@theestallion

Since Vice President Kamala Harris launched her presidential bid a little over a week ago, she's been getting lots of celebrity support.

Her famous supporters include politicians like President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama as well as musicians like Lizzo, Cardi B, Lil Nas X, Charli XCX, and *NSYNC's Lance Bass.

As of Monday, Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion has joined their ranks!

Meg took to Instagram Monday night to alert Georgia fans that she's joining Kamala at her rally on Tuesday.

"ATL HOTTIES SEE YOU TOMORROW," she wrote in the caption of her patriotic colored post for Kamala Harris' appearance at Georgia State University in Atlanta on Tuesday.