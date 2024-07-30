Megan Thee Stallion is supporting Kamala Harris with a special performance!
Atlanta, Georgia - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is set to join Kamala Harris at her rally in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday. Instagram fans had mixed responses to Meg's support for Harris, however.
Since Vice President Kamala Harris launched her presidential bid a little over a week ago, she's been getting lots of celebrity support.
Her famous supporters include politicians like President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama as well as musicians like Lizzo, Cardi B, Lil Nas X, Charli XCX, and *NSYNC's Lance Bass.
As of Monday, Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion has joined their ranks!
Meg took to Instagram Monday night to alert Georgia fans that she's joining Kamala at her rally on Tuesday.
"ATL HOTTIES SEE YOU TOMORROW," she wrote in the caption of her patriotic colored post for Kamala Harris' appearance at Georgia State University in Atlanta on Tuesday.
Megan Thee Stallion's support of Kamala Harris gets mixed reactions from fans
Thousands of Megan Thee Stallion's fans liked her post about her special performance alongside presidential hopeful Kamala Harris, but the comments were full of mixed messages.
A few were surprised that Meg was getting into politics now without having shared her opinion on the situation in Gaza.
A minority of commenters were upset the rapper was supporting Harris and quipped things like, "Hotties vote for Trump."
The majority of fans and followers celebrated Meg for getting politically active in general.
One wrote, "Kudos to Megan for being active in voting." Another gushed, "Hotties Vote for Liberty and Freedom!" Others screamed in all caps, "Real hot girl sh*it for President!!!"
Megan Thee Stallion's special performance at Kamala Harris' rally Tuesday night at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia, is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Stephanie Scarbrough / POOL / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@theestallion