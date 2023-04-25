Has Miley Cyrus secretly dropped another album?
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus has fans in a frenzy amid viral speculation that she's already dropped her next album - under a secret name!
Could the pop sensation really have slipped a new musical persona under our noses?
After the March 10 release of Endless Summer Vacation, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, fans came to believe that they would be getting a second album shortly after.
With hidden clues scattered around social media, fans have been sleuthing to uncover the truth behind an album featuring a voice that sounds incredibly similar to Miley's to determine whether it's the rumored follow-up.
But would Miley release a new album without her name attached?
A 12-track album titled Down with Me by verified artist Clara Pierce has made its way into Cyrus' fan base, with many believing it's none other than Smiley Miley herself.
Some of the song titles include See You Again, which happens to be the name of Miley's debut single from her first studio album, and Sagittarius, which is her zodiac sign.
The mysterious album appeared on streaming services the same day as Endless Summer Vacation, but it was suddenly pulled on Tuesday as fan speculation about the artist's identity ramped up.
So, was the Party in the USA artist behind the album after all?
Miley Cyrus fans give their theories on the Clara Pierce album
As fans investigated the album and its song titles, they began developing their own theories and hot takes.
Some fans believe it's a scrapped album of Miley's that was originally set to be released in 2020, titled She Is Miley Cyrus.
Originally planned as her seventh studio album, it was ultimately pushed to the side as the 30-year-old had just separated from then-husband Liam Hemsworth and undergone vocal cord surgery at the time.
Another theory is that someone found Miley's unreleased demos and leaked them under the pseudonym on Spotify and Apple Music.
Some have even speculated that the Flowers singer used the alternate persona to truly express her own thoughts and opinions without the consequences of a possible defamation lawsuit.
Many fans believe that the album's abrupt removal has all but confirmed that the voice on the album was indeed Miley.
Whether this means the songs were illegally uploaded demos removed for copyright or a secret release the Hannah Montana alum intended to keep under wraps remains unclear.
As fans wait for their theories to be confirmed or denied, the Clara Pierce mystery remains. What could Miley possibly throw our way next?
Cover photo: Collage: KEVIN WINTER & Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP