Has Miley Cyrus secretly dropped another album?

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus has fans in a frenzy amid viral speculation that she's already dropped her next album - under a secret name!

There has been speculation among Miley Cyrus fans' that an album released under the name Clara Pierce could be a pseudonym for the singer. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Could the pop sensation really have slipped a new musical persona under our noses?

After the March 10 release of Endless Summer Vacation, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, fans came to believe that they would be getting a second album shortly after.

With hidden clues scattered around social media, fans have been sleuthing to uncover the truth behind an album featuring a voice that sounds incredibly similar to Miley's to determine whether it's the rumored follow-up.

But would Miley release a new album without her name attached?

A 12-track album titled Down with Me by verified artist Clara Pierce has made its way into Cyrus' fan base, with many believing it's none other than Smiley Miley herself.

Some of the song titles include See You Again, which happens to be the name of Miley's debut single from her first studio album, and Sagittarius, which is her zodiac sign.



The mysterious album appeared on streaming services the same day as Endless Summer Vacation, but it was suddenly pulled on Tuesday as fan speculation about the artist's identity ramped up.

So, was the Party in the USA artist behind the album after all?