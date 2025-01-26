Is Miley Cyrus trying to reconcile with dad Billy Ray amid concern for his well-being?

Los Angeles, California - Insiders have shed light on Miley Cyrus ' feelings about her escalating family drama after her brother went public with concerns for their father, Billy Ray.

According to Page Six, the 32-year-old singer "signed off" on Trace Cyrus' recent open letter to their dad, as the siblings – excluding brother Braison – were all in agreement that Billy Ray needed help.

Miley also reportedly saw her dad's disastrous performance at a recent inaugural event for President Donald Trump, which sparked a wave of questions about the country star's well-being.

The Flowers artist is said to have found the incident "concerning," with her younger sister, Noah, sharing the same sentiment.

But although Miley is worried for her father, an insider told the outlet that she has "no interest" in reconciling their relationship.

Billy Ray has allegedly attempted to brush off the concerns, with another source claiming that he's sober and in a "good place" with his daughters, despite the apparent estrangement.

Trace also revealed on Saturday that the 63-year-old has threatened "legal action" against him over the letter, writing on Instagram, "Dad, my message was beyond loving. I could have been extremely honest about a lot more, but I don't want to put your business out there like that."