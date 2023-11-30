Miley Cyrus drops new footage from intimate performance at Chateau Marmont Hotel

Los Angeles, California - In a fitting tribute to her smash hit single Flowers, Miley Cyrus took to the stage at the famed Chateau Marmont Hotel for the song's live debut performance!

Miley Cyrus looked stunning at the Chateau Marmont Hotel as she performed some of her favorite songs – including her own! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@mileycyrus

The retro-looking video, which was posted on Wednesday by the artist, opens with a montage of Miley greeting and mingling with her excited audience before her performance.

As the pianist starts playing a jazzy tune in the background, a list of her hit song Flowers' awards appears on the screen.

The impressive accolades include Spotify's #1 Most Streamed Song of 2023 globally, Billboard Top Global 100 song, NRJ Awards International Song of the Year, and more!

"Live from Chateau Marmont. Thank you for the support this year. Love, Miley," she captioned the clip.

The video shows Miley taking the stage – dressed in a stunning little black dress (LBD) – as she launches into a sassy and ad-lib-filled rendition of Endless Summer Vacation's lead track.



"I'm learning Italian," the singer interjects after the line, "Say things you don't understand."

The crowd goes wild and even starts to join in to laugh, snap, clap, and just generally vibe to the groovy tunes!