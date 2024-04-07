Miley Cyrus' family feud heats up as sister Noah likes Liam Hemsworth snap

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus and her family have found themselves at the center of even more gossip after the pop star's younger sister, Noah, gave some unexpected praise to Miley's ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

Noah Cyrus (l.) liked a recent photo shared by Miley's ex Liam Hemsworth (c.) amid rumors the sisters are feuding. © Collage: Jon Kopaloff & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/liamhemsworth

Amid rampant rumors of a major feud in the Cyrus family, Noah set tongues wagging after she liked a shirtless gym photo shared by the 34-year-old Australian actor.

Liam famously married Miley in 2018 after dating on and off for nearly a decade. The two separated a year later and finalized their divorce in 2020.

With many fans suspecting the 31-year-old accused Liam of cheating on her with her recent song lyrics, it's safe to say things aren't entirely amicable between the pair, making Noah's like a bit questionable.

Noah and Liam both still follow each other, while Miley and The Hunger Games star do not.

Adding further fuel to the fire is the recent allegations that claim Miley and Noah have been feuding in the years since their parents split up. The Hannah Montana alum is quite close with their mom, Tish, while Noah seems to have sided with her dad, Billy Ray.

The drama heated up last month when it was alleged that Noah briefly dated Tish's now-husband, Dominic Purcell. While the rumors have not been confirmed, the supposed love triangle could explain the evident rift within the family.