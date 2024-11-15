Miley Cyrus wows in new femme fatale glamor shots for Dolce & Gabbana

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus has been staying under the radar for a little while, but now she's back in the spotlight with some gorgeous new Dolce & Gabbana shots.

In a Friday Instagram post to her 214 million followers, Miley showed two new looks from her ongoing collaboration with high-end fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana.

The first look shows the Flowers singer in a cheeky riff on the traditional tuxedo. Her corporate-adjacent ensemble also features a trendy cropped blazer and newsboy cap along with short black gloves, some glam netting over her eyes, and a structured bow tie.

In the second look from her photoset, Miley keeps the black netting and gloves but swaps out most of her fit for a long gown with feather detailing at the top.

Her slicked-back hair in the second photo and the dark pop of color in her lipstick for the first evokes the goth punk beauty resurgence that New York Fashion Week predicted for fall some months ago.