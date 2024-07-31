Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi jet back to NYC amid second wedding chatter

New York, New York - Millie Bobby Brown and husband Jake Bongiovi were spotted back in the Big Apple over the weekend as rumors swirl that the two are planning another epic wedding ceremony.

Millie and Jake, who tied the knot in an intimate wedding back in May, were seen landing at a Manhattan helicopter pad on Sunday following a quick weekend getaway.

Per the Daily Mail, 20-year-old Damsel star rocked a chic red mini-dress for the travel day, pairing the look with white sunglasses and matching white sandals.

Jake, meanwhile, opted for white pants and a gray tee, along with a green-and-white baseball cap and Nike sneakers.

The newlyweds' outing in New York comes amid chatter surrounding a rumored second wedding in the works, which is expected to be a lavish ordeal with a much larger guest list.

"Millie and Jake wanted a very quiet ­wedding – something meaningful and totally romantic, with just their family there, the first time around," a source told The Sun earlier this month.

But the two are said to be going "all out" for their second ceremony, which is reportedly set for September.