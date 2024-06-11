Millie Bobby Brown drops her fashion hot takes in viral "This or That" game

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown spilled her fashion hot takes in a viral "This or That" game promoting her florence by mills clothing line.

In the Instagram clip shared Monday, the 20-year-old star proved she always prioritizes comfort as she picked sweatpants over jeans.

As for keeping her top half warm, Millie revealed she prefers cardigans over sweatshirts and tanks over tees.

The Damsel actor is also a fan of pajama pants over shorts, though her clothing line carries both in abundance.

Millie first launched florence by mills fashion back in January.

The expansion brought her brand beyond the world of cosmetics for the first time, and the line debuted with a collection of cozy, pastel outfits for buyers to mix and match with.

In April, the brand released a denim line, which the Nineteen Steps author proudly flaunted on IG.

Along with fashion and beauty, florence by mills is also into the coffee game now, which Millie confessed she drinks quite often on the set of Stranger Things.