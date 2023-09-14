Millie Bobby Brown faces backlash for new book's ghostwriter controversy

London, UK - Millie Bobby Brown has officially released her debut novel, but the release is renewing a heated debate about the ethics of celebrity authors using a largely-uncredited ghostwriter.

Millie Bobby Brown (l) has received criticism for using a ghostwriter for her debut novel, Nineteen Steps. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/milliebobbybrown & IMAGO / Avalon.red

On Tuesday, the 19-year-old star released Nineteen Steps, a historical fiction novel inspired by her grandmother's experiences during World War II.

Though Brown provided the backbone of the story with her family history, her ghostwriter, author Kathleen McGurl, is responsible for putting the drafts together.

Using a ghostwriter is certainly not unheard of; after all, most celebrity-penned books are written by them.

Still, the lack of recognition that these authors receive as the book gets heavily promoted by the credited star often stirs confusion and sometimes even frustration from readers who argue that the secret scribes deserve more obvious credit.

In the case of Brown's novel, the Stranger Things alum made no secret of her work with McGurl, even publicly thanking her with a social media tribute after the book's release.

Despite Brown's crediting of McGurl, Nineteen Steps has reignited the ongoing debate surrounding the use of ghostwriters as authors weigh in.