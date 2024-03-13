Millie Bobby Brown fangirls over Beyoncé and Ariana Grande in hilarious clip

Millie Bobby Brown did her best impression of Beyoncé and Ariana Grande as she dished on her favorite musicians in a new interview.

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown did her best impression of her favorite musicians of the moment in a viral new interview.

The 20-year-old Stranger Things star recently chatted with Marie Claire, where she spilled the music she's been loving lately.

But she didn't just name her favorite songs – she sang them!

Millie gave a passionate impression of Beyoncé and her latest hit, Texas Hold 'Em, from the forthcoming Cowboy Carter.

She even used the track to flaunt her favorite dance move, which was a country-inspired shuffle.

As for her other current earworm, the Netflix actor is loving Ariana Grande and her buzzy new album, eternal sunshine. During the interview, Millie sang a bit of yes, and? – the lead single off the record.

Millie hasn't been shy about showing off her fangirl side, as she recently also confessed her status as a die-hard Swiftie.

"I am hardcore," she said in another interview. "Like, I know exactly where [Taylor Swift] is at all times kind of thing."

Millie attended The Eras Tour in Cincinnati with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, last July.

