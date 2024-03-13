Millie Bobby Brown fangirls over Beyoncé and Ariana Grande in hilarious clip
Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown did her best impression of her favorite musicians of the moment in a viral new interview.
The 20-year-old Stranger Things star recently chatted with Marie Claire, where she spilled the music she's been loving lately.
But she didn't just name her favorite songs – she sang them!
Millie gave a passionate impression of Beyoncé and her latest hit, Texas Hold 'Em, from the forthcoming Cowboy Carter.
She even used the track to flaunt her favorite dance move, which was a country-inspired shuffle.
As for her other current earworm, the Netflix actor is loving Ariana Grande and her buzzy new album, eternal sunshine. During the interview, Millie sang a bit of yes, and? – the lead single off the record.
Millie hasn't been shy about showing off her fangirl side, as she recently also confessed her status as a die-hard Swiftie.
"I am hardcore," she said in another interview. "Like, I know exactly where [Taylor Swift] is at all times kind of thing."
Millie attended The Eras Tour in Cincinnati with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, last July.
Cover photo: Collage: Dia Dipasupil & Marleen Moise / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Screenshot/Instagram/beyonce (TAG24 Edit)