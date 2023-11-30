Millie Bobby Brown flaunts engagement ring in sweet photo dump

New York, New York - Millie Bobby Brown gave fans a new look at her stunning engagement ring in her latest photo dump capturing her recent adventures.

Millie Bobby Brown showed off her stunning engagement ring from Jake Bongiovi in her latest Instagram photo dump. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/milliebobbybrown

The 19-year-old dropped a new Instagram post on Thursday, which kicked off with an adorable snap of her and fiancé Jake Bongiovi's shadows as they took her dog for a walk.

Elsewhere in the post, Millie shared some new selfies, including one of herself applying makeup that showed off her gorgeous engagement ring.

Since getting engaged in April, the Enola Holmes actor has revealed that Jake proposed with a ring belonging to her mom, Kelly.

"I've always loved that ring; it's always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake," she shared back in August.

In another photo, Millie was seen rocking a different sentimental piece of jewelry with a necklace bearing the initial "J" in a sweet nod to her fiancé.

Jake showed his support for the new carousel post by dropping two heart emojis in the comments.