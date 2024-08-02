Millie Bobby Brown gushes over hubby Jake Bongiovi: "My home in every lifetime"

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown is still feeling that honeymoon bliss, per her latest tribute to her husband, Jake Bongiovi!

Millie Bobby Brown (l.) is still feeling that honeymoon bliss, per her latest tribute to her husband, Jake Bongiovi! © Collage: Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@milliebobbybrown

The 20-year-old Netflix star dropped a new photo of Jake via her Instagram story on Thursday.

In the photo, the 22-year-old is seen standing before a gorgeous sunset alongside several goats.

"your my home in every lifetime," Millie wrote over the snap, along with a heart emoji.

Millie and Jake, who tied the knot in a low-key ceremony back in May, haven't been shy about sharing their wedded bliss this summer.

After confirming their newlywed status in a photo dump from a recent vacay to Universal Orlando, the two jetted off to Italy for a trip with Jake's parents, Dorothea Bongiovi and rock legend Jon Bon Jovi.

The Enola Holmes star gushed over Jake in another recent post, which showed the couple posing at a wedding together.

"my forever wedding date," she wrote in the caption.

Following their family-only vows, the lovebirds are reportedly planning another, larger wedding ceremony this September.