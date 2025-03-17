Millie Bobby Brown interviews her future self – and asks the perfect Taylor Swift questions

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown sat down for a chat with her past self – literally – to promote her latest Netflix movie, The Electric State!

Millie Bobby Brown interviewed her 2024 self in a new clip released by Netflix. © HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

The streaming giant had the clever idea of filming the 21-year-old during her press tour for Damsel – which hit Netflix last year – to record questions for herself to answer during press for The Electric State this year.

The clip, which dropped on Monday, spliced the two interviews together for a Q&A between 2024 Millie and 2025 Millie.

The duo first dished on her wedding to Jake Bongiovi in the fall of 2024, and present-day Millie made it clear that she loved her bride era.

The Enola Holmes actor even confessed to her past self that she managed to sneak away from the Stranger Things set in order to enjoy some "relaxing Millie time" on vacation.

Of course, Damsel-era Milie couldn't resist asking the most important question of all: Has Taylor Swift released Reputation (Taylor's Version)?