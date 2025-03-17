Millie Bobby Brown interviews her future self – and asks the perfect Taylor Swift questions
Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown sat down for a chat with her past self – literally – to promote her latest Netflix movie, The Electric State!
The streaming giant had the clever idea of filming the 21-year-old during her press tour for Damsel – which hit Netflix last year – to record questions for herself to answer during press for The Electric State this year.
The clip, which dropped on Monday, spliced the two interviews together for a Q&A between 2024 Millie and 2025 Millie.
The duo first dished on her wedding to Jake Bongiovi in the fall of 2024, and present-day Millie made it clear that she loved her bride era.
The Enola Holmes actor even confessed to her past self that she managed to sneak away from the Stranger Things set in order to enjoy some "relaxing Millie time" on vacation.
Of course, Damsel-era Milie couldn't resist asking the most important question of all: Has Taylor Swift released Reputation (Taylor's Version)?
Millie Bobby Brown's past self asks about Taylor Swift's re-recordings
Sadly, 2025 Millie had to break the news that we are, in fact, still waiting for the elusive re-recording, but she did get to reassure her past self that Taylor and her boyfriend Travis Kelce are still going strong.
"There is no further updates on their relationship, except for the fact that we see them walk out of restaurants from time to time, and I have them screen-saved on my phone in a special album," the present-day Millie said.
The Stranger Things star has made no secret of her obsession with the pop star over the years, and she even used the lyrics to Taylor's hit single Lover in her post announcing her engagement back in 2023.
