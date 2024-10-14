Taylor Swift's date night look sparks new Reputation (Taylor's Version) theories

New York, New York - Taylor Swift sent fans into a frenzy with her fashion choices on her latest date night with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift sparked new theories about the release of Reputation (Taylor's Version) with her fashion choices on a recent date night with Travis Kelce. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

The pair stepped out together on Saturday to grab dinner at the Italian restaurant Torrisi in Manhattan, per TMZ.

While Taylor's gold crushed velvet set was certainly a stunner, it was her accessories that really got fans talking!

The 34-year-old singer paired her ensemble with a small black purse that featured the letter R with two interlocking snakes.

From a practical standpoint, the emblem is surely a nod to the brand Roberto Cavalli, but given Taylor's penchant for Easter eggs, Swifties aren't taking this one at face value!

Fans are eagerly anticipating any news about the release of Reputation (Taylor's Version), so the nod to the era's initial and iconic snake imagery unsurprisingly sparked a flood of new theories.

The latest chatter has suggested Taylor will either announce or surprise drop the re-recording on Friday, October 18, which will mark the start of The Eras Tour's final leg.