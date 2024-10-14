Taylor Swift's date night look sparks new Reputation (Taylor's Version) theories
New York, New York - Taylor Swift sent fans into a frenzy with her fashion choices on her latest date night with boyfriend Travis Kelce.
The pair stepped out together on Saturday to grab dinner at the Italian restaurant Torrisi in Manhattan, per TMZ.
While Taylor's gold crushed velvet set was certainly a stunner, it was her accessories that really got fans talking!
The 34-year-old singer paired her ensemble with a small black purse that featured the letter R with two interlocking snakes.
From a practical standpoint, the emblem is surely a nod to the brand Roberto Cavalli, but given Taylor's penchant for Easter eggs, Swifties aren't taking this one at face value!
Fans are eagerly anticipating any news about the release of Reputation (Taylor's Version), so the nod to the era's initial and iconic snake imagery unsurprisingly sparked a flood of new theories.
The latest chatter has suggested Taylor will either announce or surprise drop the re-recording on Friday, October 18, which will mark the start of The Eras Tour's final leg.
Is Taylor Swift dropping Reputation (Taylor's Version) on October 18?
Swifties and calls of Reputation (Taylor's Version) have become a bit like the boy who cried wolf, but there may be some real indicators that this theory could be true.
Both Joe Jonas and Shawn Mendes were due to release albums of their own on Friday – and both have opted to push the drops back. If Taylor is indeed releasing the re-recording that day, the shift would give both musicians a better chance at topping the charts.
Adding further fuel to the fire is the fact that The Eras Tour will wrap up in December, and with the concert series featuring an entire portion of the show dedicated to Reputation, it would certainly make the most sense to drop the re-recording before that comes to a close.
But of course, nothing is ever simple when it comes to being a Swiftie, so fans will just have to wait and see when the Grammy winner takes the stage in Miami on Friday.
If you're not lucky enough to attend in person, be sure to hit up a live stream so you don't miss any of the (potential) surprises.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Cover-Images