Millie Bobby Brown kisses Jake Bongiovi in love-filled photo dump

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown proved that she and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, haven't left the honeymoon phase with an adorable new snap.

Millie Bobby Brown (second from l.) shared new snaps with her friends and husband, Jake Bongiovi (r.), in a recent photo dump. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@milliebobbybrown

The 20-year-old Netflix star took to Instagram on Friday to give fans a peek at her latest adventures with a new photo dump.

Among the eclectic group of pictures was a collage of PDA-filled photobooth snaps featuring Millie and Jake, who tied the knot in a secret ceremony last month.

"cannolis and love," Millie captioned the post.

Elsewhere in the photo dump, the Damsel actor shared snaps of London's Big Ben and New York's famed Ferrara Italian bakery, as well as a photo of herself embracing two of her gal pals.

Millie's career certainly hasn't slowed down after her and Jake's wedding, as she's been quite active on social media promoting the new summer-ready additions to her clothing line, florence by mills fashion.

Production is also underway on the anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which has been delayed significantly as a result of the Hollywood strikes last year.