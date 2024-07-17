Millie Bobby Brown models more chic sleepwear from clothing line

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown has graced Instagram feeds in another chic yet comfortable look from her florence by mills fashion brand.

The 20-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to model a pink pajama set from her clothing line in a series of mirror selfies.

"mirror mirror," Millie aptly captioned the post.

Her ensemble featured a cropped button-down top with a pair of matching bottoms. The look appears to be florence by mills' Do Not Disturb set, which features coordinating bottoms available as both pants and boxer shorts.

Last month, the Enola Holmes star revealed a new variation on the brand's boxer shorts, offering customers a cheekier version for the summer months.

Though the brand dates back to 2020, Millie only expanded florence by mills into the fashion scene in January.

Since then, the line has blossomed with summer dresses, denim, intimates, and more.

The venture has been the focus of much of Millie's recent social media posts, but she's also been quietly busy shooting the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.