Millie Bobby Brown pens emotional message for fiancé Jake Bongiovi

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown gushed over her favorite Taurus as she wished her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, a happy birthday on Tuesday.

Millie Bobby Brown (c.) gushed over her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, in a sweet birthday message on Tuesday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/milliebobbybrown & IMAGO / Future Image

The 20-year-old Damsel star took to Instagram to drop two new snaps with Jake in honor of his 22nd birthday.



The first saw Millie, donning a red-and-white polka-dot minidress, aim her camera at her beau, who sported a cowboy hat.

In the second, the pair held hands as Jake drove, with Millie's sparking engagement ring on proud display.

"the day u were born is my favorite day," the Enola Holmes actor wrote under the post. "i love you."

Millie and Jake, who celebrated three years together last month, got engaged in April 2023.

The lovebirds have not revealed their wedding date, but all signs point to the two tying the knot before the year's end.

In March, Millie's Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine, who plays Dr. Martin Brenner in the sci-fi series, spilled that he will be officiating the ceremony.