Millie Bobby Brown rocks "Mrs. Bongiovi" tee after lavish wedding

Millie Bobby Brown proudly flaunted her new name as a married woman in a sweet snap with husband Jake Bongiovi! © Collage: Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@jakebongiovi

After tying the knot for the second time, Millie and Jake proved that they're a real "dream team" in an Instagram snap shared over the weekend.

In the photo, Jake is seen in a No. 24 jersey bearing "Mr. Bongiovi" on the front, while the 20-year-old Enola Holmes star donned a "Mrs. Bongiovi" top – also No. 24.

Millie dropped the first photos from her lavish Italian wedding in a carousel post shared to Instagram earlier this month.

The ceremony – officiated by her Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine – was the pair's second, as they initially wed in a low-key event back in May.

While Millie previously admitted she hadn't thought much about the decision to change her name, the new post suggests she'll indeed be adding Bongiovi after all – and it's not the first time she's hinted at it!