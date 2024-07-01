Millie Bobby Brown rocks chic summer fashion on honeymoon with Jake Bongiovi

Porto Cervo, Italy - Millie Bobby Brown stepped out in style as she enjoyed another day in paradise with her new husband, Jake Bongovi, and his family.

Millie Bobby Brown (r.) stepped out in style as she enjoyed another day in paradise with her new husband, Jake Bongovi, and his family. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jakebongiovi

Per Page Six, the 20-year-old Netflix star continued her honeymoon in Sardinia alongside her 22-year-old beau and his parents, rocker Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley.

Millie was photographed on Saturday rocking a sweet blue-and-white eyelet minidress paired with white sandals.

In the snaps, she held onto Jake's hand as they walked ahead of Jon and Dorothea on a stroll through Porto Cervo.

The Stranger Things actor announced her engagement to Jake after two years of dating in April 2023. The pair tied the knot in a low-key ceremony, attended only by close family and friends, back in May.

Millie and Jake are said to be planning another, larger wedding later this year.

Since getting hitched, the lovebirds have been seemingly inseparable, enjoying trips to Universal Orlando and the Big Apple as well as teaming up to promote Millie's growing brand, florence by mills.