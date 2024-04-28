Millie Bobby Brown spills summer beauty secrets: "Pool ready"

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown has given fans a peek into her summer beauty routine with another viral clip promoting her florence by mills brand.

Millie Bobby Brown showed off the latest products from her florence by mills fashion line in a new video shared Saturday. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/milliebobbybrown

Set to the tune of Glitch by Taylor Swift, the 20-year-old's newest video kicks off with her adding some pastel shorts to her bikini-clad look.

Then, Millie works on some natural glam as she adds lip liner and lip gloss – both from florence by mills.

She then showed off the look under the shine of the sun, giving a kiss to the camera before signing off.

"pool ready," the Stranger Things star captioned the clip, which she posted on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Millie showed off the new denim arrivals for the florence by mills fashion line, which she rocked alongside a bright, patterned pink bikini.

Fans couldn't get enough of both looks, but they especially loved her latest shout-out to T. Swift in the latest post.

"never millie bobby brown without taylor swift. never," one fan said in the comments.

The Damsel actor is indeed quite the Swiftie, and she recently revealed she traveled to Ohio just to catch the singer on The Eras Tour last summer!