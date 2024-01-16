MrBeast makes surprising U-turn in Elon Musk's X request

San Francisco, California - YouTube sensation MrBeast posted a full video on Elon Musk 's X for the first time this week, giving the struggling social media platform a boost.

MrBeast (l) has uploaded his first video to X after initially denying owner Elon Musk's request in December. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Slaven Vlasic / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, is the world's most popular YouTuber, with more than 230 million subscribers.

"I'm curious how much ad revenue a video on X would make so I'm reuploading this to test it. Will share ad rev next week," MrBeast posted Monday on the platform formally known as Twitter.

The video, which sees MrBeast and friends test out flashy sports cars, saw nearly 50 million views in just 14 hours after being posted.

Last month, after being encouraged by X-owner Musk to post on his platform, MrBeast complained that even a billion views on X "wouldn't fund a fraction" of his costs of production.

"I'm down though to test stuff once monetization is really cranking!" MrBeast added in the post on X.

The upload by MrBeast was hailed by Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino, who pointed to content deals signed last week with several viral personalities.

"Building a whole video ecosystem in plain sight... Who's next?" Yaccarino posted.