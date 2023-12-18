Did Olivia Dunne hit a home run in manifesting her "big boy?"

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Is Olivia Dunne lucky? Or does she just work hard to manifest everything she wants?

Olivia Dunne might have spilled the beans on how she won over her "big boy" boyfriend, Paul Skenes, in her latest TikTok video. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

College athlete-influencer Livvy Dunne and MLB rookie Paul Skenes are a summer fling that has bloomed into a full-time romance.

While the exact details of their love story remain a mystery, Livvy might have spilled the beans on how she won over her "big man" in her latest TikTok hit.



In a throwback move, the LSU gymnast reposted an old TikTok video on Sunday night, claiming it has "aged well."

Originally shared on December 22, 2022, the clip features Livvy in a stunning red dress, lip-syncing SZA's "I need a big boy."

A year later, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model proudly showcases her catch, Paul Skenes, in another viral moment using the same audio.

Looks like Livvy's playful TikTok moves scored her the big boy she was looking for!