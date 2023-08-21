Olivia Dunne bids farewell to epic summer with viral photo dump

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne is saying farewell to summer in epic style as she prepares for her final season with LSU Gymnastics .

Olivia Dunne shared previously unseen snaps from her recent adventures in an end-of-summer photo dump. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Livvydunne

The 20-year-old athlete-turned-influencer took to Instagram on Sunday to drop a photo dump filled with memories from her summer adventures.

The post kicked off with a new bikini snap from her June getaway to Italy, with another new photo of Livvy with her sister, Julz, from the trip being featured later.

She also shared new photos from the Sports Illustrated Issue release party in May, her Nashville trip in June, and the ESPY Awards in July, and even dropped a new picture with NFL star Rob Gronkowski.

Olivia finished off the post with a previously-unseen snap from her horseback ride after the Academy of Country Music Awards in May.

"there's 104 days of summer vacation til school comes along just to end it," she captioned the carousel post, a reference to the theme song of Disney Channel's Phineas and Ferb.