Olivia Dunne blasts off with "Rocket pop boost" in new pics

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - In case you missed it, Olivia Dunne is rocking as a brand ambassador for Accelerator energy drink, and she recently reminded everyone of the fab collab on her Instagram story.

In case you missed it, Olivia Dunne is one of the hottest brand ambassadors for Accelerator Energy drink, and she recently drop some bomb content for the brand. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvy

With a whopping 4 million followers, Livvy took to her social media account with bombshell new photos promoting Accelerator.

In a carousel post initially shared by the company on Thursday, Livvy struck three poses clad in a sky blue workout set, proudly holding a sports drink.

Accelerator also shared a selfie on their own IG story of the college athlete-influencer flaunting her favorite flavor, Rocket Pop.

"Rocket Pop boost," they wrote.

Renowned for its explosive cherry, blue raspberry, and lime flavors, Livvy brought her A-game, effortlessly blending her style and promotion prowess like the queen she is.

She's not just sipping, she's sparkling with every Rocket Pop pic – setting trends and taste buds alight. Livvy's proving she's not just an influencer, she's a flavor shaker, a taste taker, and an energy maker!