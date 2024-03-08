Olivia Dunne blasts off with "Rocket pop boost" in new pics
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - In case you missed it, Olivia Dunne is rocking as a brand ambassador for Accelerator energy drink, and she recently reminded everyone of the fab collab on her Instagram story.
With a whopping 4 million followers, Livvy took to her social media account with bombshell new photos promoting Accelerator.
In a carousel post initially shared by the company on Thursday, Livvy struck three poses clad in a sky blue workout set, proudly holding a sports drink.
Accelerator also shared a selfie on their own IG story of the college athlete-influencer flaunting her favorite flavor, Rocket Pop.
"Rocket Pop boost," they wrote.
Renowned for its explosive cherry, blue raspberry, and lime flavors, Livvy brought her A-game, effortlessly blending her style and promotion prowess like the queen she is.
She's not just sipping, she's sparkling with every Rocket Pop pic – setting trends and taste buds alight. Livvy's proving she's not just an influencer, she's a flavor shaker, a taste taker, and an energy maker!
Will Olivia Dunne and LSU gymnastics win a national championship title?
The highest paid female college athlete recently appeared on ESPN's SportsCenter, where she expressed her strong desire to not just raise the bar on social media, but win a national championship for LSU gymnastics.
The 21-year-old emphasized the importance of winning a national title, saying, "It will mean the world to this team and this university. It's uncharted territory for LSU gym to win a national championship."
As LSU gymnastics is aiming for its first-ever national gymnastics championship, Olivia Dunne is playing a crucial role in the team's floor and bars lineup this season.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvy & drinkaccelerator