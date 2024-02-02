Will Olivia Dunne reign as the highest-paid female NCAA athlete in 2024?

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - In her senior year of NCAA gymnastics, the dazzling Olivia Dunne is flipping her way through the final stretch before graduation.

In her senior year of NCAA gymnastics, the dazzling Olivia Dunne, aka Livvy, is flipping her way through the final stretch before graduation. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

Known as one of the nation's most followed and highest-paid college athletes, Livvy is gearing up for an epic encore, eyeing the title of the highest-paid woman NCAA athlete for two consecutive years.



Since the NCAA Name, Image, and Likeness law kicked in back in 2021, Livvy's star has soared to new heights. She's not just a gymnastics sensation; she's the face of trendy brands like Vuori clothing, American Eagle, and more.

Livvy has leaped from the balance beam to our TV screens, high-fashion magazines, and even splashed into Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue.

Currently holding the title of the sole college athlete turned SI rookie, the LSU star is proving that she's not just sticking the landing in gymnastics but making a splash in the world beyond the mat.

