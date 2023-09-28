Olivia Dunne drops behind-the-scenes video of her "dream come true": "Somebody pinch me!"
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne said she finds her most recent accolade so surreal that she wishes someone would "pinch" her!
On Tuesday, Olivia Dunne was honored by Forbes as one of the year's Top 50 Content Creators.
Sharing her monumental news with her millions of TikTok and Instagram fans, Livvy said she felt "honored" and like she's living the dream.
In her TikTok post's caption, she wrote, "SOMEBODY PINCH ME! It's a dream come true."
The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model not only shared her featured photos on TikTok, but also treated her fans to a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram.
With almost half a million TikTok views and tens of thousands of likes and comments on Instagram, fans were just as in awe of Dunne's feature as she was.
Fans react to Olivia Dunne's Forbes feature
Olivia Dunne's enormous social media following didn't materialize overnight.
She has put in years of hard work to become the most-followed college athlete on social media, and her latest posts' comments are filled with fans expressing their appreciation.
"you’re so cool dude. so proud of you," one fan wrote on Instagram.
"What can’t she do ??!?!" another added.
"Will power and determination can accomplish great things. Congrats," one fan said on TikTok.
"livvy great job," another wrote "Can I have a cookie," Livvy responded in a witty comment, using a familiar phrase often said by her fans.
Olivia Dunne will begin her final NCAA gymnastics season with LSU in January.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livvy