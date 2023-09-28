Olivia Dunne drops behind-the-scenes video of her "dream come true": "Somebody pinch me!"

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne said she finds her most recent accolade so surreal that she wishes someone would "pinch" her!

Olivia Dunne is living the dream, and said she finds her most recent honor of being named as one of the Top 50 Content Creators by Forbes surreal. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livvy

On Tuesday, Olivia Dunne was honored by Forbes as one of the year's Top 50 Content Creators.

Sharing her monumental news with her millions of TikTok and Instagram fans, Livvy said she felt "honored" and like she's living the dream.

In her TikTok post's caption, she wrote, "SOMEBODY PINCH ME! It's a dream come true."

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model not only shared her featured photos on TikTok, but also treated her fans to a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram.

With almost half a million TikTok views and tens of thousands of likes and comments on Instagram, fans were just as in awe of Dunne's feature as she was.