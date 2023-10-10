Olivia Dunne shares a powerful message to her fellow student-athletes

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - One important takeaway from LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne 's NCAA journey for student- athletes is that they are far more than just their sport.

Olivia Dunne shared an empowering message for fellow student-athletes in a new TikTok post. © Collage: Screenshot / TkTok / Livvy

The 20-year-old, better known as "Livvy" to her millions of fans, is one of the most sought-after college athletes in the nation.

Boasting a massive social media following of over 11 million followers on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, her popularity even surpasses that of sports sensations like Bronny James and Arch Manning.

What's even more impressive is how Dunne has leveraged her substantial fan base to generate substantial earnings, all thanks to the NCAA's Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policy, which permits student-athletes to earn income while still in college.

Since the NIL policy was enacted in June 2021, Dunne has emerged as a trailblazer in this new era of college athletics. She's successfully bridged the gap between entertainment and collegiate sports, providing a fresh blueprint for student-athletes nationwide.

In her latest TikTok post shared on Monday, Dunne reiterated a powerful message that she continues to embody: "Real eyes, realize... you are more than your sport!!!"