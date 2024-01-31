Olivia Dunne goes crazy with impressive viral handstand tricks

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne may be running on her last leg when it comes to her NCAA gymnastics career, but her athleticism is still as fresh as ever.

Olivia Dunne is at it again, leaving fans in awe with her latest gymnastics TikTok challenge that had her followers losing their minds. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

The gymnastics sensation is at it again, leaving fans in awe with her latest stunt! This LSU All-American athlete tackled a handstand challenge that had fans losing their minds.

Executing moves that seemed as easy as a bird gliding through the sky, Olivia showcased her skills in a viral clip shared on Tuesday that has seen over half a million views and counting.

She kicked off with a flawless press up to a handstand, smoothly transitioned to a controlled tuck position, and capped it off with a split in another handstand position.

The clip then took a twist as she effortlessly slid into a split, and just when you thought it couldn't get any better, Olivia sealed the deal with a college salute.

In her own words, "this trend just doesn't get easier."

As always, Olivia Dunne continues to dazzle and redefine what's possible in the world of gymnastics!

