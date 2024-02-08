Olivia Dunne kicks up social media star power with double trouble

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - If you're following Olivia Dunne across various social media platforms, you might feel like you're seeing double!

Olivia Dunne has fans seeing double trouble, after the LSU gymnastics sensation has started a trend of posting her TikToks to Instagram. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / OliviaDunne

Lately, the 21-year-old's Instagram has been giving off some serious déjà vu vibes – it's starting to look a lot like her TikTok, don't you think?



While Instagram has always been the go-to for stunning pictures, lately, it's been taking cues from TikTok with its Reels feature, letting users share snappy videos just like on the 'Tok.

And guess what? Livvy's been taking full advantage of this crossover! She's been serving up her viral TikToks straight to her Insta crowd.

But here's the twist: She's keeping most of them tucked away in her reels section, giving her followers a fresh new vibe.

And just like on TikTok, Livvy's reels are blowing up! Millions of views, hundreds of comments – she's riding that wave like a social media superstar.